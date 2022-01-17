news, local-news,

Twilight on hold as community encouraged to join virtual Australia Day ceremony in Singleton After careful consideration including community safety and new issues that have emerged as the COVID pandemic unfolds, Singleton Council has made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Australia Eve event, Twilight, as well as the traditional Mayoral Reception on January 25, 2022 to a date to be determined. The community is encouraged to come together virtually to be part of the official Australia Day ceremony on January 26, 2022, which will be livestreamed via Council's Facebook page and website as it was last year. General Manager Jason Linnane said the decision to postpone was "very difficult and something we did not want to have to do". "However, as this pandemic unfolds, new issues including but not limited to the uncertainty of contractors, staff availability and supply of materials have become risks which have to be considered," he said. "I want to stress that we are not cancelling - these are important community events and they will be rescheduled to a later date when people can come together in a celebration of community spirit and connection." The Australia Day ceremony will include an address by Australia Day guest George Souris AM and the announcement of the Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year. There will also be a citizenship ceremony where five people from India, South Africa and New Zealand will become Australians. Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the ceremony would follow last year's format, with invited guests in attendance at Singleton Civic Centre and the entire community encouraged to share in the proceedings via the livestream. "Australia Day is one of our most important community events of the year, and we're still all encouraged to come together - safely - for our official Australia Day ceremony by tuning in to the livestream at 9.30am on 26 January 2022," she said. "So, no matter where you are or what you're doing, we can all appreciate what's great about being Australian as well as what's great about living in Singleton." The ceremony starts at 9.30am. You can watch the livestream via Council's Facebook page or visit Council's website at singleton.nsw.gov.au for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/0225d2ff-0104-4231-9163-488bb5aef6db.jpg/r0_82_1024_661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

