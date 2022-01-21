news, local-news,

A new pilot program to train Singleton people in hospitality aims to match newly-skilled staff with employers as the first step in helping address a shortage of hospitality and tourism workers in the Singleton local government area (LGA). The shortage of workers in the tourism and hospitality industries comes at a time when Hunter winemakers are also seeking grape pickers to get this year's vintage harvested. Singleton Council is developing a fully-funded Hospitality Skills Pilot Program in partnership with Training Services NSW that would offer training to 10 participants in response to the skills needs identified by hospitality and tourism operators across the LGA for more appropriately-trained staff to help run their businesses. Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity said the success of the program hinged on ensuring the training provided matched the needs of employers. "To aid the development of this program, Council is asking local hospitality and tourism businesses to complete a short, six question survey on their training needs to make sure the pilot program is tailored to local needs," she said. "We're also looking for 10 employers to take part in the pilot program to support the 10 participants who are selected be involved." The survey opens on January 21, 2022 and runs until February 18, and is available on Council's website and Facebook page. Ms Brereton said the second phase of the program is to enroll participants. "We'll work with a training provider with places for 10 people, with the training to be based on what our business operators told us in the survey," she said. "The ultimate aim of the program is to benefit workers as well as employers by providing trained staff with the skills they're looking for, and to be able to achieve staff skilled in core hospitality skills by mid-year." The Hospitality Skills Pilot Program is the pilot step in connecting training programs with local Singleton workers and employers and will help to inform more long-term future hospitality programs, as well as address shorter term needs of local hospitality and tourism industries. For more information about the program or to get involved, contact Council's Employment Pathways Coordinator Riki Ward on 02 6578 7290 or email council@singleton.nsw.gov.au

Pilot training program designed to address shortage of hospitality and tourism workers in Singleton LGA