The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 6:45pm Thursday (January 20) afternoon to a report of a tractor that had rolled down a steep embankment rolling over the driver on a rural property at Gresford. This was a multi agency response including NSW Police and Rescue Services. Local NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team along with rescue services have recovered the 70-year-old male who was located down the steep embankment and took some time to recover him back to the top. The gentleman suffering back injuries was treated and stabilised prior to being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

