Coalfield Cup returns

Coalfields Cup Week 4 The Coalfields Cup Cricket Competition recommenced proceedings after the Christmas/New Year break, with three games played while the remaining two were washed out. JPC broke a massive drought by recording their first win in 693 days when they disposed of Singleton counterparts Glendon by 40 runs. With Cook Park still out of action, the match was relocated to Bellbird's Carmichael 2. With both teams still searching for their first win of the season, JPC were sent in to bat, and saw out the entire forty overs to post 9-148. Brandon Carman led the way with 38, Shane Givney supported well with 32, with skipper Stuart Johnstone (20) and Sam Lumby (17) keeping things ticking over. Glendon were all out in the 36th over in reply for 108, with Kyle Bailey running out of partners on 22 not out. Pat Fizgerald (19) and skipper Anthony Bailey (14) also made starts. Luke Dempster (3-19 off 10), Carman (3-21 off 7) and Hayden Moorcroft (2-31 off 10) did the majority of the damage for JPC in the memorable victory. Celebrations continued well into the night back at JPC sponsor the Imperial Hotel. Mulbring grabbed a share of the competition lead when they defeated Wine Country by six wickets at Allandale Oval. The home side won the toss and elected to bat, but were restricted to just 93 from the 33.5 overs they occupied the crease. Jason Ambrose (22), skipper Andrew Fensom (18) and Steve Abel (12) were the only batsmen to show some resistance. The Mulbring wickets were fairly evenly distributed between Willie Watson (3-3 off 2), skipper Ben Neaves (2-15 off 8) and Cameron Ross (2-42 off 9.5). The Marlins did not get it all their own way in pursuit of the low target, taking 32 overs to surpass it after losing four wickets. Mick Mascord led the way with 25, with Drew Olsen (20no) and Scott Robertson (16) doing enough to get the visitors home. Rob Sidebottom was the pick of the Wood Duck attack with 2-21 off 5. Creeks also recorded their first win of the campaign, and by doing so jumped into the top five when they defeated Piranhas by 74 runs at East End. Creeks skipper Blake Cook won the toss and elected to bat, and they did well to post 184 even though they were bowled out in the 39th over. Most willowmen were amongst the runs, with Gavin Wake (38), Steve Unicomb (23), Warren Gillespie (23), Nathan Stapleford (19), Jarrod Campbell (18), Dan Tracey (14), Cook (14) and Chris Unicomb (13) all scoring freely. Luke Sweeney was the pick of the Piranha attack with 4-23 off 7.3, with veteran Dane Grills (2-37 off 10) chipping in with a brace of wickets. The home side's season batting woes continued in reply, as they were skittled inside 23 overs for 100. Skipper Matt Hopley faced just 10 balls for his 27, with Karandeep Maramreddy (16) and Sweeney (15) keeping the scorers busy. Tracey bowled beautifully for Creeks to bag 5-37 off 10, supported well by Campbell who took 3-33 off 5.3. This leaves the Piranhas lingering towards the bottom of the table, and they'll be desperate to get their first win as they take on Greta/Branxton next Saturday at East End. The much anticipated top-of-the-table clash between Greta/Branxton and Bellbird at Miller 1 was washed out, as too was the Singleton derby between Valley and PCH at Miller 2. Points Table - After Rd 4 Coalfields Cup P W L D P NRR Bellbird 4 3 - 1 21 1.98 Mulbring 4 3 - 1 21 1.24 Greta/Branxton 4 3 - 1 21 1.20 Wine Country 4 2 2 - 12 0.84 Creeks 4 1 2 1 9 -0.22 JPC 4 1 2 1 9 -0.22 Valley 4 1 2 1 9 -0.71 PCH 4 1 2 1 9 -0.82 Piranhas 4 - 2 2 6 -1.99 Glendon 4 - 3 1 3 -2.64

