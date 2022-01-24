news, local-news,

After decades operating under a proven formula which involved set dates for exams and the release of the results the Year 12 HSC in 2021 proved to be unpredictable and as such very challenging for everyone. Due to COVID-19 lockdowns last year's HSC schedule was changed with exams pushed back and therefore the results only become available late last week for the 76,000 students across the state who completed their HSC. "The Class of 2021 should feel so proud of what they have achieved succeeding despite the challenges of a global pandemic," said NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell. "Everything our latest graduates have accomplished over the past two years will hold them in good stead for their next chapter, whether they are looking to go to university or start training or work." she said. Despite the disruptions and the stresses involved many students achieved outstanding results including St Catherine's Catholic College Year 12 dux Josephine Pearce. Josephine gained an ATAR of 94.95 which will see her move to Sydney and study either pharmacy at Sydney University or actuarial studies at the University of NSW. At this stage she is leaning towards pharmacy but in both courses she has been offered scholarships. Josephine undertook her entire schooling at St Caths and is now very keen to head down to Sydney and enjoy the metropolitan life. She described the 2021 HSC as a true challenge saying the changes to the exam timetable and the ongoing lockdowns meant she lost motivation to study. "But fortunately for me my teachers kept me going and I am guessing, due to my results, the effort I had put in over the years paid off," she said. She gained a Band 6 in maths extension one and for that result she wanted to thank her maths teacher Jessie Murray. "I also want to thank the school principal Niamh Marzol for the enabling me to study maths extension two," she said. Apart from the her academic success Josephine is also an accomplished cricketer. Locally she plays second grade for JPC and last year the medium paced bowler took 7 for 14 and it included a hat trick. She also plays in Sydney for St George Sutherland in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition. She started with this club in their U18s side and now plays in second grade and sometimes for the first grade team. For now all her thoughts are centred on which undergraduate course to study and the move to Sydney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/ab8573e9-8060-4c47-95d4-70b715e1f768.jpeg/r0_275_3024_1984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg