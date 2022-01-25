news, local-news,

Singleton Council has announced that Dwight Graham will join its Executive Leadership Team as Director Business and Community/Corporate and Commercial. Coming from Lake Macquarie City Council where he is currently the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Graham will commence in the new role in late February, overseeing Council's finance, procurement, corporate services, business development and grants management, information technology, and land and asset management systems functions. His appointment brings a wealth of senior leadership from across Australia and New Zealand in the local government sector, as well as water and power utilities. Singleton Council General Manager Jason Linnane said the organisation's culture of continuous improvement and a growing reputation for innovation and results was attracting a pool of skilled, talented professionals at a critical time for the community. Mr Graham said he was attracted to Singleton Council's strong connection with the community.

New business leader at Council