How best to grow our visitor economy?

After another wonderful livestreamed Australia Day ceremony where we reflected on how fortunate we are to live in our part of the nation and as we welcomed five new citizens, it's an honour to congratulate our 2022 Citizen of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year on their achievements and thank them for the contribution they make to our community. In follow up to the remarks from our special Australia Day guest, George Souris AM, Australia Day is a time to be thankful for all the privileges that come with being an Australian. For me, it's also one of the many days to celebrate all the great attributes of our local government area (LGA) - and I'm sure you'll agree it's a pretty long list. In that vein, and as we work with Cessnock City Council on a Destination Management Plan for the Hunter Valley and Singleton, it's timely to consider all the attractions located in our own backyard - including an abundance of national parks, historic villages, picturesque Lake St Clair, action and adventure for all ages, and acclaimed wining and dining - and how we can enhance our visitor economy for the benefit of our residents and businesses. A total of 1.5million visitors come to our region every year. As Singleton is a significant part of the Hunter Valley and as we move to evolve our economy, tourism, including holidays, visiting friends, camping, and business visitation, is an important opportunity to ensure we continue to thrive. Our challenge is how we can develop our visitor economy and support our small business operators as part of the Hunter Valley, as well as develop other aspects such as the natural endowments including Lake St Clair, national parks, our natural environment and our beautiful villages. That's why we're asking our residents and businesses for your ideas - whether it's a suggestion for a particular experience, family attraction or business event, or feedback on infrastructure, residents and businesses are encouraged to take the short survey on how you think we can grow visitation and tourism in Singleton. The survey closes on 4 February and you can find the link on Council's Facebook page. From holidays to back to work, the first meeting of the new Council will be on Tuesday 1 February 2021. Tune in to the live webcast on Council's website at singleton.nsw.gov.au

How best to grow our visitor economy?