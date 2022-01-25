news, local-news,

For Singleton High School's high achiever Zoe Tudor the next stage in her education journey is studying biotechnology at the University of Newcastle. "I have developed an interest in genetics and bio-medial devices during my final years of study at high school and am now keen to further that interest through a degree in biotechnology," she said. Asked about the option to study medicine she said that was not for her as she was much too squeamish. Zoe attained an ATAR of 98.25 and she was also on the HSC 2021 Distinguished Achievers list for Chemistry, Maths Advanced, Maths Extension. Zoe also was on the HSC 2020 Distinguished Achievers List for Biology as part of Singleton High School's Accelerated Biology Program. From Branxton Zoe attended the local public school then headed to Singleton for her high school years. A keen horse rider that pursuit has been put on hold due in part of COVID-19 competition cancellations and school work. Like many 2021 HSC students the lockdown and having to studying in isolation was a real challenge to Zoe. But receiving early entry to university and the opportunity to apply for ATAR based scholarships has provided a much needed morale boost. Another Singleton High student Caroline Mexom ( year 11 2021) has also been part of the Accelerated Biology program and is also on the HSC Distinguished achievers list for 2021 for Biology. Despite the disruptions and the stresses involved many students achieved outstanding results including St Catherine's Catholic College Year 12 dux Josephine Pearce. Josephine gained an ATAR of 94.95 which will see her move to Sydney and study either pharmacy at Sydney University or actuarial studies at the University of NSW. At this stage she is leaning towards pharmacy but in both courses she has been offered scholarships. Josephine undertook her entire schooling at St Caths and is now very keen to head down to Sydney and enjoy the metropolitan life. She described the 2021 HSC as a true challenge saying the changes to the exam timetable and the ongoing lockdowns meant she lost motivation to study. "But fortunately for me my teachers kept me going and I am guessing, due to my results, the effort I had put in over the years paid off," she said. She gained a Band 6 in maths extension one and for that result she wanted to thank her maths teacher Jessie Murray. "I also want to thank the school principal Niamh Marzol for the enabling me to study maths extension two," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/ab8573e9-8060-4c47-95d4-70b715e1f768.jpeg/r0_275_3024_1984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg