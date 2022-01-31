news, local-news,

Singleton has joined other regional centres in achieving million dollar house sales and getting those prices on a regular basis. This year has started as 2021 finished with a red hot property market for residential properties. Local agent Peter Dunn has sold three properties this month for million and above including his first ever million dollar price tag for a home in the central downtown district. The property located in Hunter Street is described as a 'Showpiece town residence offering a stunning blend of old world style with modern improvements'. The four bedroom home was bought by the current owners in 2014. It is the first million dollar sale in the central downtown part of town and reflects the results Singleton has seen over the past 12-18 months. "It was our offices third million dollar sale in January, the others being at The Retreat $1,350,000 and Branxton for $1.5 million," Mr Dunn said. "This underpins the national reporting on the real estate boom but at a local level. The national average increase of 22% over 2021 has been exceeded here with close to a 30% in most areas of the market and some sectors have seen stronger growth, including residential building blocks exceeding 50% as was demonstrated late last year with the Bridgman Ridge land release result, top price at $390,000. "It is an exciting time if you are selling, whereas the buyer needs to be well organised with their finances in place, if they want to be, seriously considered. "We continue to see numerous enquiries on each new property, most being under offer within the first 7 days." Commenting on why the keen interest in Singleton Mr Dunn said "In my time selling since 1981, it is the first boom that has not been heavily influenced by the mining sector which is a great sign for our future." "The expressway has certainly opened the town up to the major centres being Newcastle and Sydney. As Maitland saw tremendous growth of its position and affordability, that attention has now moved up the Valley to Singleton."

