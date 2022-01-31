news, local-news,

At St Catherine's Catholic College this morning you could have been forgiven and thought you had made your way to a COVID testing clinic. The school carpark had the requisite shade shelters manned by masked volunteers who rather than providing on-site testing were handing out Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) to their school families before the start of the new school year. The 'drive thru' delivery method worked a treat with families arriving and departing with ease and of course taking home those much sought after RATs. A similar scene was taking place to Singleton High School with school principal Jo Scott reporting they had three " drive-thru " stations set up using two different sides of the school and a "walk to" ."Advice/help hub" near the front of the school. "All RATs arrived well before school started and staff came in the holidays to pack into family packs. Despite the volume involved due to the size of SHS we have handed out most," she said. "We have some extra hubs on Tuesday. My thanks to the parents for supporting us in this - and specially to the parents who dropped off chocolates - much appreciated." Across the state more than eight million rapid antigen tests have been distributed to over 3000 schools ahead of the start to term one. Education secretary Georgina Harrisson says the task has been "one of the most challenging logistical undertakings in recent memory". Parents should already have been informed of how to collect RATs before the first day of classes for public school students on Tuesday. The back-to-school plan says testing will continue twice a week for the first four weeks of term.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/eb858bf4-e3d8-433c-a51a-047d29a35c2a.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Schools have been busy ensuring their students have their Rapid Antigen Tests to start the new school year Louise Nichols