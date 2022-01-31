news, local-news,

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, it is with great disappointment that the organisers of the very popular mine versus mines Charity Rugby League Day have taken the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the event. The A-Plus Contracting Hunter Valley Mining Charity Rugby League Day was to be held on Saturday 19 March 2022. But unfortunately it will now be postponed for the third time. The new date will be Saturday 17 September 2022, which is an earlier time to the traditional October month due to availability of Pirtek Park, given the upcoming construction works of the new clubhouse and amenities. Since 2014 the event has raised $412,000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. Organised by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service in partnership with our Singleton Volunteer Support Group has grown to become a premier charity rugby league competition held in the Hunter Valley region While it is deeply disappointing to have to postpone the flagship fundraising event in the Upper Hunter event for a third time, the Rescue Helicopter Service prides itself on delivering amazing event experiences, and the wellbeing of our supporters, volunteers, staff, and the wider community is paramount. Rescheduling the event for later in the is the most responsible action we can take given the current circumstances. The support we have received for this event over the past seven years has been incredible, and the ongoing support is crucial in helping keep our helicopter crews across Newcastle, Tamworth and Lismore to be ready to respond 24-7. Danny Eather, Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Regional Partnerships Officer said that "We are committed to doing the right thing by all of our players, sponsors and supporter and whilst we had hoped not to have to make this decision it is made out of the highest caution of for our community's health and safety" "All existing player registrations will be simply moved across to the new date, along with all sponsor benefits being delivered up at this time. Those individuals that had pre-purchased entry tickets will have their money refunded via the Sticky Tickets platform within the next 7 days, with ticket sale reopening a closer date to the new event date. "Lastly, on behalf of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service I again expresses our sincere thanks to all players, sponsors, suppliers and volunteers for being so patient and understanding with the postponement again, we are super keen to see everyone join us in September 2022 after two year absence from the local events calendar."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/61898ecd-4bc9-4b56-909f-2288dbf6134c.jpg/r0_67_3371_1972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

