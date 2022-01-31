news, local-news,

Despite the disruptions and the stresses involved many students achieved outstanding results in this year's HSC including St Catherine's Catholic College Year 12 dux Josephine Pearce. Josephine gained an ATAR of 94.95 which will see her move to Sydney and study either pharmacy at Sydney University or actuarial studies at the University of NSW. At this stage she is leaning towards pharmacy but in both courses she has been offered scholarships. Josephine undertook her entire schooling at St Catherine's and is now very keen to head down to Sydney and enjoy the metropolitan life. She described the 2021 HSC as a true challenge saying the changes to the exam timetable and the ongoing lockdowns meant she lost motivation to study. "But fortunately for me my teachers kept me going and I am guessing, due to my results, the effort I had put in over the years paid off," she said. She gained a Band 6 in maths extension one and for that result she wanted to thank her maths teacher Jessie Murray. "I also want to thank the school principal Niamh Marzol for the enabling me to study maths extension two," she said. Apart from her academic studies Josephine is also a talented cricketer. She currently plays locally for JPC in grade two. She also plays in the Sydney in the NSW Women's Premier Cricket competition for St George Sutherland. The medium paced bowler started with this club in the U18s team and has since moved to second grade and sometimes plays for the first grade side. Late last year Josephine took 7-14 including a hat trick for JPC.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/ab8573e9-8060-4c47-95d4-70b715e1f768.jpeg/r0_275_3024_1984_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg