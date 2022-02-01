sport, local-sport,

In the district second grade competition PCH defeated JPC Black 168 runs to 124. Top score for PCH was Hugh Smith with 59 runs. He also took 3/2. Support in the batting department came from Matt Pearce with a knock of 44. Jamie Tudor took 3/38 and Mason Knodler 2/18. For JPC Black Bruce Dempster scored 51 and Matt Chick 33. Heath Russell was their best bowler with 3/13 followed by Robie Hedges 3/37 and Bruce Dempster 3/19. JPC Gold defeated Glendon with Glendon only scoring 26 runs that included 22 from Matt Bock. JPC Gold lost no wickets in the innings with Andrew Thornberry scoring 16 and Dorian Thornberry 12. In the only other game to be played in second grade Denman Maroon 6/138 defeated Creek s 136. In the Denman innings the top scorer was Jackson Ball with 67no. Adam Whitten scored 50. For Creeks Cale Rainey was impressive with 62no with Scott Matthews hitting 32 runs. The other game between Denman White and Valley saw the Denman team win on a forfeit.

Smith scores 59 runs in PCH win