The delayed Hunter Schools Mountain Bike Championships was held on Sunday and was described as a great event. Wet weather and its impact on the track prevented the event being held last year but on the day warm humid conditions and a dry track provided the ideal conditions for the young mountain bike enthusiasts. It was organised by the Singleton MTB Club who were very happy to be a part of such a great event. It was held at the Maison Dieu MTB Park. Hunter Schools Mountain Bike Singleton Teams Challenge, is a relay bike event open to both primary and secondary students from across the region and beyond. More than 350 entries were received however like most events these days COVID-19 had an impact with some competitors having to pull out at the last moment due to the virus. Sponsored by Glencore the event was coordinated by World champion mountain bike rider, Jason English. English was very pleased with the outcome on the day joking that the most popular destination was the snow cone van which in fact sold out of icy treats given the demand from the competitors. The world-renowned athlete and PDHPE teacher first began his mountain biking career when he was just twelve and now holds the most world solo 24-hour championship titles, having won seven times. At Singleton he was happy to ride along with the real beginners and encourage them in the sport he loves. Primary and secondary schools from throughout the Upper Hunter were joined by those from Maitland, Newcastle, Cessnock, the Central Coast and Tamworth. The best performing local team was Little Orlando from St Catherine's Catholic College who were placed second in the male 7-8 Year class. The school's other team in the K-2 Year male class The Little Rippers came 14th. Singleton Public School's DBM Skoda came sixth in the male 5-6 Year class. Singleton High School's Campbell team also came sixth in the male 7-8 Year class. Singleton Heights Public School's The Marlins were 10th in the male 5-6 Year and Singleton Public School's Lightning Sharks 15th 3-4 Year male. Among the best performing teams were those from the Northern Inland Academy of Sport, Merewether Public School, Eleebana Public School and Hunter Christian School. Commenting on the event the Singleton MTB Club said it was very professionally ran by Hunter Schools MTB, and t he Singo MTB Club committee learnt a lot. All the kids had a great time and the only mishaps were some minor mechanical issues (dropped chains etc.) and a few skinned knees. Photographs supplied by Vivid Imagination.

Louise Nichols