The Gum Ball Music and Arts Festival (April 22-24, 2022 - at 'Dashville' Lower Belford) is excited to announce the return of the very popular 'Young Gums' Youth Mentorship program. Established in 2021 by the team at Dashville, the highly successful mentorship program was an overwhelming success in its first year. Young Gums is an immersive five-day music industry-based learning experience for 10 selected regional high school kids who are interested in music festival production and events. Young Gums provides regional students a rare opportunity to access the arts through a live music festival that allows them to consider music and events as a viable career path. Qualified professional artists, event managers and musicians are paired with specially selected regional youth interested in festival production, staging, lighting, recording, song writing, vocal training, music production and performance. As a key activity, the youth project funded by Festivals Australia has selected students participating in daily rehearsals with a team of music professionals in order to deliver a huge ensemble live performance on the final day of the popular three-day festival. Applications open to students aged 14-18 from next week, February 1, 2022 and are open until March 2 2022. All applications require parental consent. Students apply with a short video and story showcasing their musical ability and passion - organisers encourage hopeful Young Gums to submit their best work on time. Students are selected by a board of musical professionals who are involved in the project. The success of the mentorship project in its first year was incredible. Whilst it was evident over those first five days, 9 months on the evidence still continues, with Alumni Elestial performing live at Dashville this Friday night the 28th of January 2022, supporting local favourite Dave Wells. Tickets available here. Contact Dashville or Emma via younggums@dashville.com.au for any questions regarding Young Gums Youth Mentorship.

