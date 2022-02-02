news, local-news,

The NSW Government will fund 5,000 fee-free Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses to support new workers to enter the hospitality industry and help ease the staffing pressure on licensed hospitality venues. Treasurer Matt Kean said the free courses will be available from 7 February and will allow more people to get the qualifications they need to enter the workforce during this critical time. "The hospitality sector makes up over 2 per cent of total gross value added to the NSW economy and supports more than 300,000 jobs, which is why we are committed to supporting this critical industry," Mr Kean said. "By providing these free RSA courses we are not just supporting the hospitality sector during the current downturn, but are supporting the future of people who pick up an extra qualification courtesy of NSW Government funding." The RSA courses will be available through TAFE NSW and private providers who already offer government subsidised programs.

The NSW Government will fund 5,000 fee-free Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) courses to support new workers to enter the hospitality industry