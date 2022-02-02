Every year, thousands of Australians are targeted by scams, whether it be online, via phone, mail or even in person. Australian Community Media has compiled a list of current scams identified on sites such as scamwatch.gov.au, cyber.gov.au and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's website dedicated to informing people about fraudulent and dishonest activities:

Hack scam to look out for

Scammers can spoof (copy) your email address to make it look like they have accessed your device. If you get a message stating someone has accessed your device, has monitored your internet activity and provided 'proof' of that activity, this is a sextortion scam - you have not actually been hacked. If you receive an email like this report it to esafety.gov.au.

Online shopping

When shopping online, beware of scammers who insist on third party payment or delivery services. They might claim to be a FIFO worker, defence personnel, or provide another excuse as to why they can't conduct the transaction in person. If in doubt, don't go ahead with the deal.



Educate yourself on scam types

Phishing scams are attempts to trick you into giving out your personal info. If you receive a request to 'verify your details' and provide your bank accounts, passwords or credit card info, something's phishy. Learn more about how to recognise a scam type at scamwatch.gov.au.



Scamwatch smells a RAT

Scamwatch has received reports about scams relating to rapid antigen tests (RATs). Avoid newly registered websites claiming to have supply and individuals re-selling tests. Only buy TGA approved RATs from known and trusted retailers or their online stores. In Australia, there are 22 TGA approved RAT tests. Information can be found at tga.gov.au.