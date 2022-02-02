news, local-news,

For Singleton Mayor Sue Moore and the nine councillors it was back to business on Tuesday night following their official swearing in ceremony. At the first meeting the Council's former Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett was voted back into that position. Cr Moore said she was glad to be officially back to business as usual with a committed team making decisions for the betterment and progress of the Singleton local government area. "I again congratulate all of the Councillors elected to the Chamber and look forward to continuing the productive teamwork and success that has become a hallmark of our Council," she said. Although it was business as usual there was much discussion before and after the ceremony about the outcome of the Supreme Court case involving the December elections. Singleton Council's general manager Jason Linnane said "The issue is subject to current proceedings in the Supreme Court of NSW. A further directions hearing has been set for February 4, 2022. "We are very much aware of the potential significant impacts on our organisation, election candidates and the broader community. "These are uncharted waters. We are working closely with our legal team and the other two affected councils as we try and make sense of the range of issues that we are confronted with. "It is very clear that there has been no act or omission on the behalf of Council or any of the candidates in the election which contributed to the circumstances we find ourselves in."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/76a943c3-dfc3-49b8-849a-d4d7f7eb9890.jpg/r0_127_2178_1358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

For Singleton Mayor Sue Moore and the nine councillors it was back to business on Tuesday night following their official swearing in ceremony Louise Nichols