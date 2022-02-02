news, local-news,

Plains Clans of the Wonnarua People (PCWP) have filed a new Native Title Claim this week in the Federal Court. The Clans's representative Scott Franks said they had been working on the claim for the past two years. "We have done our due diligence and now it is filed," said a relieved Mr Franks. Mr Franks and Robert Lester originally filed a Native Title Claim on behalf of their group on August 2013 and the pair, became through the process, native title applicants. This claim went to the Federal Court in 2018 for review and during this process various anthropological reports were prepared and submitted. On the basis of these reports and the mediation process that the Court instituted it was agreed by the Court on February 28, 2020 that the claim be 'discontinued with leave of the Court'. Basically the PCWP were able to withdrew that claim. Mr Franks stressed the claim was never rejected or dismissed by the Federal Court we simply, on our legal advice, withdrew the claim. "This meant we could go back and do the hard work on a new claim," he said. One of the main reasons for the claim being withdrawn were concerns, some raised in reports, about heads of families listed on the claim. The need to verify Wonnarua ancestry is central to any claim. "Robert and I have been working closely with our heads of families to finalise this new application," Mr Franks said. "Its a long process to undertake a Native Title Claim but we feel that it is in our Clans's best interest to do so. "As the claim progresses Robert and I should eventually become once again Native Title Claimants." One of the ancestors of the PCWP is Matilda Hughes, who is described by Mr Franks, as a "Wonnarua ancestor of the Franks, Foot/Stocks and Lester families" in Court documents. The claim which basically covers the Hunter River catchment from north of Scone, west of Jerrys Plains across to the Barringtons and down to Maitland will now be subject to legal processes through the Federal Court.

Louise Nichols