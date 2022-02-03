news, local-news,

This year's Tocal Field Days are now under 'new management' following the appointment of Charise Foulstone. Ms Foulstone replaces longtime manager Wendy Franklin who completed her last Tocal event in 2021. Describing her new management role as a great opportunity to be planning the Hunter's premier agricultural and community show. This year's event is set to run April 29 to May 1 following a record event last year. More than 28,000 people attended the 2021 event after COVID 19 prevented it from going ahead in 2020. Ms Foulstone said Tocal Field Days will be a great way for farmers and the agriculture sector to again come together after a tough couple of years to learn from each other and showcase the importance of farming to the community. She said all the favourite activities and displays will be back plus some new initiatives to create a fun, educational and entertaining day out for the community, especially families. The event team is calling for exhibitors and sponsors. "Last year's exhibitors are coming back again but we always have room for more," Ms Foulstone said. "We're looking for exhibitors for our new caravan and camping area, Caravan Alley, as well as children's entertainment providers," she said. "This year we have Produce Way sites so local producers can showcase and sell their fabulous food grown right here in the Hunter." One new exhibitor in 2022 is the Upper Hunter's Clydesdale Experience. At its Doyles Creek property, near Singleton, the business offers people an opportunity to spend some time in the life of a Clydesdale horse. "Tocal Field Days visitors will get the chance to see these magnificent gentle giants in action and meet them face-to -face after the demonstration." A local (Greta) resident, Ms Foulstone has experience in putting on a great show, having spent eight years as event manager at Hunter Valley Gardens and Roche Estate. As a trained wool classer, she also has a connection to farming and agriculture. She said this year's theme is 'Grow' with a focus on technology and clever ways the agricultural sector can continue to grow. "The theme is fitting because our farmers grow fantastic produce to feed us, the agricultural sector is always growing and developing and Tocal Field Days is growing as a premier community event." Tocal Field Days is "today's farming on show". Tickets are expected to go on sale in March. For information, including exhibition and partnership opportunities, visit tocalfielddays.com or call 4939 8820.

