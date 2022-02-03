news, rural,

Hundreds of day-old baby chicks will be distributed to schools across NSW in preparation for the 2022 Sydney Royal Schools Poultry Competitions to be held at this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show. Providing an opportunity for students to take part in a fun and interactive agriculture experience, the Sydney Royal School Meat Bird Pairs and Sydney Royal School Egg Laying Competitions require students to raise and care for the baby chicks over a six-week period before exhibiting the birds at the Show in April. Over 100 schools will compete across the two competitions this year, with students selecting their healthiest chickens (3 females for the egg competitions and two females and two males for the Meat Bird Pairs) to be exhibited and judged. Live judging and presentations will take place at the Show on April 8, in the Poultry Pavilion. General Manager, Agriculture & Sydney Royal Easter Show, Murray Wilton, said the competitions provide invaluable industry experience for students interested in agricultural endeavours. "The Sydney Royal school competitions are a wonderful opportunity for students to gain practical experience and knowledge of Australian farming practices through a structured program," Mr Wilton said. "An advantage of the program is that it requires limited space, which allows both rural and urban communities an equal opportunity to be involved." Glen Best, Sydney Royal Poultry Competition Chair, said that to be successful, students would need to closely monitor the young birds' feed, water, bedding, and coop environment, ensuring they have ample space to move and enclosed areas for rest. "Some of the qualities judges will be looking at are the structural build, movement and functionality of the birds, as well as their general health and weight. Entrants from each school should also match each other as closely as possible, indicating uniformity across the birds entered," Mr Best said. In addition to the live judging, the Meat Bird Pairs Competition will include a carcase component, judged on April, 11and a project component, which requires students to create a PowerPoint presentation on how the chickens were raised and prepared for the show. The Sydney Royal School (Commercial) Egg Laying Competition supported by Australian Eggs and The Sydney Royal School Purebred Egg Layers Competition follow a similar format with the egg component replacing the carcase section. Prizes are awarded across each individual component, with the most successful school in each competition earning the title of Overall Commercial Champion School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/ffbcb288-acee-4fc1-82f2-634b61c4dee9.jpg/r0_153_3000_1848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hundreds of day-old baby chicks will be distributed to schools across NSW in preparation for the 2022 Sydney Royal Schools Poultry Competitions