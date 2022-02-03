news, rural,

Irrigators in the Hunter River catchment are being urged to read and also make submissions on the new draft Hunter Unregulated and Alluvial water sharing plan. Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) ,Executive Director of Water Planning, Giselle Howard said water sharing plans are valid for 10 years, once finalised, so it's important the local community and stakeholders are informed and provide feedback while the plan is in draft form. "The 2018-2020 drought in the Hunter Valley highlighted the importance of managing our water resources and sharing them equitably during dry times," Ms Howard said. Also urging irrigators to get a copy of the draft and make their views known to the DPE is NSW Irrigators Council, policy officer, Harry Edmondson. "There are many proposed changes in the draft that could affect the way farmers currently operate so they really need to get a copy see how the draft it will affect them and make a submission," he said. He listed among the significant changes as being cease to pump rules, harvestable rights, trading rules and pump metering regulations. "For some farmers they have never encountered cease to pump rules before and for others instead of the former agreement as long as the stream/river is flowing water can be extracted that may also change and actual measurements of flow used to decide extraction limits," he said. All feedback will be considered before the final water sharing plan comes into effect in July 2022. To read the draft water sharing plan visit: dpie.nsw.gov.au/hunter-valley-wsp People have until Sunday, February 27 to make their submission on the draft plan.

Louise Nichols