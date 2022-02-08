news, local-news,

The Singleton Tidy Towns Garden Committee is urging residents to take part in this year's competition, following a break in the long-running event due to COVID-19. The variety of categories allows participation from a wide range of gardens including household, shared accommodation, community, education and business. A good neighbours' category and household vegetable garden are also included. If that isn't enough to encourage green thumbs to dig deep, then committee members are hoping the Novelty category with the themes 'the orange and the green' or St Patrick's Day' may pique the interest of gardeners young and old. According to the Singleton Tidy Towns Garden Committee spokesperson, the recent wet weather over summer is in stark contrast to the drought conditions of 2019 - the last time the competition was held. "An important thing for residents to remember is that all gardens are in the same boat when it comes to weather effects and the assessment takes this into consideration," the spokesperson said. "With Singleton experiencing a wetter than average summer, entrants may find that they will be needing to do some well overdue weeding and mowing in their gardens. "The last time the competition was held was in 2019, a tough time for all gardeners as Singleton was experiencing drought conditions." Entries close on the March 11 with judging taking place on March 15-16. Presentation of prizes will take place on March 18 at 6.30pm in the Grand Hall of Mechanics Institute at 74 George Street - if COVID-19 restrictions allow. Entry forms can be collected at the Singleton Argus, L J Hooker, Kirkwood's Produce and Hunter River Times or contact Diana on 65733621or Lyn on 65722235.

Singleton's bid for Tidy Towns glory