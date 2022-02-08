coronavirus,

It has been a tragic week for the Hunter Region which recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, three of which were from Singleton. Between February 2 and 9 Hunter New England Health reported that three people from Singleton had died from the disease. Each person was aged over 60. It comes as NSW recorded a rise in cases on Wednesday with 10,312 recorded. Before Friday, February 4 daily cases have remained below 10,000. Health authorities are continuing to urge residents to seek COVID-19 testing should they experience symptoms and book in for vaccinations, including booster shots. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a vaccination clinic or another provider without delay," HNEH stated. Related Reading: NSW COVID-19 case numbers jump

