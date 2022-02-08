  1. Home
Three Singleton lives lost to COVID-19 in past week

LATEST: On Wednesday there were 47 people with COVID-19 in the Hunter New England Local Health District, of which Singleton is included, receiving hospital care.
It has been a tragic week for the Hunter Region which recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths, three of which were from Singleton.

Between February 2 and 9 Hunter New England Health reported that three people from Singleton had died from the disease. Each person was aged over 60.

It comes as NSW recorded a rise in cases on Wednesday with 10,312 recorded. Before Friday, February 4 daily cases have remained below 10,000.

Health authorities are continuing to urge residents to seek COVID-19 testing should they experience symptoms and book in for vaccinations, including booster shots.

"We encourage everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccination or their booster dose to book into a vaccination clinic or another provider without delay," HNEH stated.

