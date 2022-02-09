news, local-news,

The Singleton Rugby League Football community is in mourning after the Singleton Greyhounds recently announced the passing of Bryan 'Wimpy' Kirkland, a life member of the club. "He was a great supporter of our club, the lifeblood of it for many many years and a person that did everything from whipper snipping to managing teams," the Greyhounds said in a statement on Facebook. The Greyhounds said Mr Kirkland's family had made a great contribution to Singleton and Upper Hunter rugby league. "His two daughters are life members," the club said. "He had 3 grandsons, a granddaughter and so far 4 great grandsons that have played for our great club." "Our condolences go out to Katrina and Bronwyn and their respective families." Described as the 'Grandfather' of Group 21 Rugby League, he lent his name to the Bryan Kirkland Cup, a tournament based in Singleton featuring teams from schools across the Upper Hunter including schools from Muswellbrook, Scone and Denman. The news of Mr Kirkland's passing was met with an outpouring of sadness in the Singleton rugby league community. "Local kids playing footy in the 'Brian Kirkland Cup' each year will remember him as a kind natured and incredibly talented man. He always greeted me with a smile and shared quite a few rugby league stories with me," Michelle Williams said on Facebook.

OUR PEOPLE Singleton mourns the passing of Bryan 'Wimpy' Kirkland, a life member Singleton Rugby League Football Club Mathew Perry