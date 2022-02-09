news, local-news,

A new 'one-stop-shop' website that aims to make it easier to improve on-farm safety has been launched by NSW Farmers and SafeWork NSW. NSW Farmers CEO Pete Arkle said on-farm safety was an important issue, and the website, www.nswfarmsafety.org.au, would hopefully help reduce injuries in an essential industry. "Farming can be a dangerous profession with heavy machinery, remote workplaces and often poor phone and internet connectivity," Mr Arkle said. "This is a great new website that provides a central location for valuable resources, as well as links and updates for important events. Mr Arkle said this one-stop shop made it easier to stay up-to-date on safety. "The website provides access to dedicated farm safety advisors, a free service delivered by NSW Farmers," Mr Arkle said. "The advisory program enables NSW Farmers to provide tailored advice and a centralised portal for farming businesses' WHS needs." To find out more visit www.nswfarmsafety.org.au

NSW Farmers and SafeWork NSW launch new website to improve farm safety