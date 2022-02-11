news, local-news,

Around 11.30am on Friday morning, Singleton Fire and Rescue along with multiple NSW Rural Fire Service units, Ambulance paramedics and police responded to reports of an industrial shed alight in Maison Dieu. Emergency services arrived to find a large industrial shed "well alight" with "intense heat and flames", Singleton Fire and Rescue stated. Firefighters got to work to contain the fire using hose lines and wearing breathing apparatus, foam was also used to help knock out hot spots. "Water supply was an issue at this incident," Singleton Fire and Rescue said. The contents of the shed were totally destroyed by fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation by NSW Police. The NSW RFS remain in attendance to extinguish any hot spots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/69fUThMh3V6mENHE7Nwkb5/3ea4bc99-5537-4304-a4ad-af5660c5f1c1.jpg/r3_120_1279_841_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Industrial shed at Maison Dieu destroyed by fire on Friday morning