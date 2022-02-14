The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Our people

Time to get the job done

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated February 15 2022 - 1:28am, first published February 14 2022 - 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRST TERM: Singleton Council has two new members Belinda Charlton and Mel McLachlan who are keen to work with and for their community.

Once the official ceremony and photo session was completed last week, Singleton's newest councillors Mel McLachlan and Belinda Charlton were keen to head the Council chambers for the business part of the afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with Fairfax Media.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.