Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated February 22 2022 - 11:13am, first published 10:43am
FENCED OFF: Construction work has begun on the upgrade to Bailey Union Park.

Construction has started on the $440,000 project funded under the Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program Phase 2 to upgrade Bailey Union Park.

