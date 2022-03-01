Betty Price best player on the day

Threatening skies did not deter 6 ladies to gather at Howe Park Croquet court on Saturday.We welcomed Jenny Marshall 's return after a time off with family commitments. Betty Price was the best player on the day. Results-Betty Knight & Betty Price def Lois Brooker & Robyn Schmierer 7/3 Betty Price & Robyn Schmierer def Jenny Marshall & Lois Brooker 7/1 Lois Brooker & Betty Knight def Jenny Marshall & Betty Price 7/5 Jenny Marshall & Robyn Schmierer def Lois Brooker & Betty Price 7/2
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with Fairfax Media.
