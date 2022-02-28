Electoral Commission takes council election results to court after electronic voting failures

THE future of the recently elected Singleton Council rests with the NSW Supreme Court after it heard last week that 55 votes unable to be lodged with the electronic iVote system may have led to "a different outcome" if counted.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.