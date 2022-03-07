The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Severe weather in Singleton: Possible major flooding, road closures

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated March 7 2022 - 5:52am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Singleton residents are being urged to brace for further heavy rain and potential major flooding this week, coming as a number of roads around the region have been closed due to the severe weather across the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist that primarily writes for the Port Stephens Examiner but contributes to the Lakes Mail and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Star.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.