Our future

Push to review HGP impacts

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated March 8 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 10:59pm
LONG STRETCH: The Hunter Gas Pipeline would cover a distance of approximately 833km, with 611km in NSW including Singleton.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley is considering a request from opponents of the Hunter Gas Pipeline to reclassify the project's environmental impacts.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

