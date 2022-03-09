The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Tidy Towns garden competition postponed due to floods

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated March 9 2022 - 10:49pm, first published 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIDY TOWNS: The Singleton Tidy Towns committee has postponed its 2022 garden competition due to major flooding in the region.

The organisers of Singleton's Tidy Towns garden competition have announced the event has been postponed due to recent major flooding on Thursday, March 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.