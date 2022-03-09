Singleton Tidy Towns garden competition postponed due to floods

The organisers of Singleton's Tidy Towns garden competition have announced the event has been postponed due to recent major flooding on Thursday, March 10.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
