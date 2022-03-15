ASX Investment 101: 6 Things to look for in your broker

This is branded content.

Are you planning on starting your retirement plan today through investments? Have you been investing independently and are now looking for an investment broker to assist you?



If the answer is yes to both questions, you're in the right place. Here are six factors to consider when selecting a suitable broker for your investment needs.

1. Services offered

Making an investment decision isn't always an easy step for many potential investors. Therefore, you need to find a broker who'll walk with you through the journey. Effective brokers use tools like Maqro Capital Trade Platform offer a wide variety of services that will prove useful when making an investment.



Look for an investment broker who offers your training to ensure you make an informed decision rather than taking a trial-and-error approach. Other brokers will give you research resources and guide you by assigning you a manager, with others helping you manage your investment portfolio.

2. Customer service

It's essential to consider the broker's quality of customer service in your selection process. This aspect will determine how well you will be able to work with your investment broker.

You need to select a broker who has a fast response time. You could gage this by seeing if they answer your calls promptly without putting you on hold for too long. Working with an investment broker with poor customer service can derail and make you unable to meet your investment goals due to frustration.

The aim is to get a broker that you can rely on to come through for you when you need them the most. This makes the whole investment process easier and smoother for you. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CWeWSH4tJs to learn more about one of the investment processes.

3. Company values

Values and culture guide the behavioural aspect of any business, including that of your broker. Your preferred investment partner should share the same values as you. If you put transparency and communication at the forefront of your operations, so should they.

By working with a broker with a different set of values as yours, you'll always be at loggerheads with each other since they won't meet your needs in the way you desire.



You don't want an investment broker who'll service you through backdoor methods. Instead, you'd want someone who'll be upfront and follow all the necessary procedures to get you what you need, hence the need to consider their values.

4. Level of experience

The number of years your broker has been in the investment business is directly proportional to the extent of their knowledge. Extensive knowledge is essential since they'll be the ones telling you how to navigate how to make investments, which in itself is a complicated process.



The broker also knows what works and what doesn't, depending on your needs. If you want to make a short-term investment, they'll guide you on choosing the best product that'll yield the highest returns within this period.

For them to meet your investment needs better, ask if they've dealt with your preferred portfolio, may it be stocks, mutual funds, or bonds. With extensive knowledge, they won't advise you misappropriately, ensuring you make the right decisions.

5. Traits

The traits of your investment broker will determine your working relationship. Two of these traits to specifically look an eye out for are transparency and patience.

When investing, especially if you have no prior knowledge, you're entirely dependent on your broker to give you the right information and advice. This means they need to be trustworthy. You don't want your finances handled by someone you can't trust.



Untrustworthy brokers are likely to take a portion of your money and invest in a lower portfolio than you had agreed. Consider talking to their previous and current clients to learn more about this trait regarding your preferred broker. They're in a much better position to know this, enabling you to make the right decision.

Deciding what to invest in can be a lengthy process because of the sheer number of options you have to think of. Based on this, you need an investment partner who'll patiently wait for you to make a decision. They should also be just as patient when you're asking them thousands of questions, and clarifications that only they can answer.

6. Credentials

Due to the high risks and scams associated with investments, regulating bodies govern these operations. These regulatory bodies aim at safeguarding clients. When you hire a certified investment broker, you can sue them should they fail to meet their part of your agreement. If they don't have the certification, suing is impossible since they don't operate under the state.

Therefore, you need to ask your insurance broker if the relevant bodies regulate them. Ask to see these documents and check the dates to ensure that everything is valid. Seek services from a broker who complies with all the investment laws.

Conclusion

With many investment brokers available to hire online, you might find it challenging to find the right one to suit your needs. However, this challenge has been reduced if you are aware of the right factors to look before you hire one.