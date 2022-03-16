All aboard The Picnic Train | photos

Singleton residents are being invited to join The Picnic Train for a special trip this weekend when its newest steam locomotive sets off on its first expedition.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist that primarily writes for the Port Stephens Examiner but contributes to the Lakes Mail and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Star.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist that primarily writes for the Port Stephens Examiner but contributes to the Lakes Mail and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Star.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.