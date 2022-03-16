Singleton's Cody Heffernan named NSW captain for PBR Origin Series

Anticipation is building for the PBR Australia 2022 Origin tournament to determine the reigning state champion, with two of the sport's best, Clermont's Aaron Kleier and Singleton's Cody Heffernan announced as team captains for Queensland and New South Wales respectively.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
