Singleton's Cody Heffernan named NSW captain for PBR Origin Series

By Mathew Perry
Updated March 16 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:38am
CAPTAIN: Singleton's Cody Heffernan has been named captain of the NSW team in the PBR Australia Origin Series. Picture: Supplied

Anticipation is building for the PBR Australia 2022 Origin tournament to determine the reigning state champion, with two of the sport's best, Clermont's Aaron Kleier and Singleton's Cody Heffernan announced as team captains for Queensland and New South Wales respectively.

