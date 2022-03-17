Full steam ahead for MurruRail 150 | photos

The arrival of the railway in Murrurundi on April 4, 1872 was a transformative moment in the town's history.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist that primarily writes for the Port Stephens Examiner but contributes to the Lakes Mail and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Star.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist that primarily writes for the Port Stephens Examiner but contributes to the Lakes Mail and Newcastle and Lake Macquarie Star.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.