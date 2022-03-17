All you need to know about Melbourne Cup betting

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.

Are you ready for the race that stops the nation?

The Melbourne Cup is the biggest, most prestigious event on the Australian horse racing calendar.

Every year this spectacular horse race attracts thousands of local and international horse-racing enthusiasts, as well as those who only place bets once a year- during the Melbourne Cup.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know to prepare for Melbourne Cup Day.

How To Bet On The Melbourne Cup?

There are many different ways you can bet on the Melbourne Cup.

Not to worry if you can't be at the racecourse in person on the day (although you don't want to miss out on the festivities at the Melbourne Cup!).

Instead, bet online through online bookmakers in the comfort of your home.

Another way to bet is to make a stop at your local TAB retail outlet, but betting online is by far the easiest and most convenient way to take part.

Steps For Betting Online:

Choose a trusted online bookmaker. Create an account by signing up with your details. Place your deposit. Making a deposit online is quick, easy and secure. You will be able to choose from a variety of payment methods. Place your Melbourne Cup Bets. After you have funded your account, navigate to the Melbourne Cup Betting Market and choose the type of bet of your liking.

What are The Melbourne Cup Bet Types?

Melbourne Cup offers a wide variety of options to any gambler who wants to place a bet on the biggest day of the year in Australia.

Win Bet: The most basic betting option. Place a bet on the horse that you think will cross the finish line first.

Place Bet: This involves choosing horses that you think will come first, second, or third -place in the race. You will have higher odds, but the payout is lower than win betting.

Each Way Bet: You will essentially be making two bets - the win, and a place bet on the same horse.

Exotic bets are higher risk, but they offer greater rewards.

Here are the different types:

Quinella Bet: Pick two (or more) horses that you think will finish in first and second place - in any order.

Exacta Bet: The same as a quinella, with the only difference being that you must pick your horses in the right winning order.

Trifecta Bet: Bet on the horses that you think will cross the finish line in first, second, and third place - in the exact order.

First Four: The same a trifecta, with the addition of a fourth place.

Becoming familiar with the different types of bets and understanding how they are different will set you up for Melbourne Cup Success!

Betting tips for The Melbourne Cup

If it's your first time betting in the Melbourne Cup, or if you are one of the many once-a-year punters, you will want to make it count.

Pay attention to lead-up races. Experienced punters consider this very important for picking their Melbourne cup winners.

When placing your bets, keep in mind that Melbourne Cup favourites have a poor record of being successful in the race. It isn't always best to follow the crowd.

Become familiar with the different types of bets mentioned above.

Don't bet more than you can afford to lose, no matter how convinced you are that you will pick the winning horse. Remember that betting is gambling!

Frequently asked questions

Who was the 2021 Melbourne Cup Winner?

Verry Elleegant (Chris Waller) won the 2021 Melbourne Cup. Check out more information on last years Melbourne Cup winners.

When is the Melbourne Cup Carnival?

The 2022 Carnival runs from the 29th of October until the 6th of November.

The four different race days consist of: Victoria Derby Day, Melbourne Cup Day, Crown Oaks Day, and Lexus Stakes Day.

Where is the 2022 Melbourne Cup taking place?

The event will take place at Flemington Racecourse on 1 November 2022.

Final words

The Melbourne Cup is by far the most exciting and biggest horse race of the year.

Make the most of it by knowing how to place your bets and what the different bet types are, keeping up to date with the latest betting tips and best strategies, and most importantly, enjoying yourself!

Yes, sports betting is gambling, but you can hugely increase your odds by doing a little research.

Who knows, maybe you will be one of many happy punters heading home with the prize money!