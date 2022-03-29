The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Matthew Green and Cooper Mapp were successful making the Hunter PSSA AFL team.

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated March 29 2022 - 2:22am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For two very keen young sportspeople being selected to represent your region at a state competition is a real thrill.

TOP GAME: Matthew Green and Cooper Mapp from Singleton Public School who have made the Regional AFL team to compete at the State competition in May.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.