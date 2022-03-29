The Singleton Argus
Singleton Cancer Appeal Committee to takeover Dolly's Charity Shop from May 1

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated March 30 2022 - 2:08am, first published March 29 2022 - 4:43am
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: Dolly's Charity Shop is being transferred to the Singleton Cancer Appeal Committee led by Kay Sullivan.

Kay Sullivan says the members of her volunteer organisation Singleton Cancer Appeal Committee are up for the challenge of running the iconic Dolly's Charity Shop.

