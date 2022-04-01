The Singleton Argus
Big week for the energy transition in the Upper Hunter

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated April 1 2022 - 1:12am, first published 12:46am
Record rainfall and the Federal Budget may have occupied the headlines but in a significant milestone for the energy transition in the Upper Hunter today AGL will close the first unit at its Liddell power station and this week the lower house of the NSW Parliament passed a law to create the state's first transition fund for coal dependent communities.

Liddell power station where today the first of its four power units is being shutdown.
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

