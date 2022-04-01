The Singleton Argus
Op Shop donation for rural halls

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
April 1 2022
Representatives from the Singleton LGA's 13 rural halls were very pleased to each receive a $5000 donation from the Singleton District Community Op-shop.

Singleton's 13 rural halls were given a fabulous financial boost this week with each of them receiving a $5000 donation thanks to efforts of the hard working volunteers at the Singleton District Community Op-Shop.

