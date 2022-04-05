The federal Labor candidate for Hunter has promised to contribute $3 million towards an upgrade of Singleton's Alroy Oval should his party win government at the upcoming election.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
