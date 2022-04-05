The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Hunter Labor candidate Dan Repacholi commits to $3 million upgrade of Alroy Oval in Singleton Heights

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated April 6 2022 - 12:30am, first published April 5 2022 - 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADE: Labor candidate Dan Repacholi (centre) alongside Singleton Deputy Mayor Tony Jarrett and Singleton Strikers FC president Mark Watson at Alroy Oval in Singleton Heights on Tuesday, April 5. Picture: Supplied

The federal Labor candidate for Hunter has promised to contribute $3 million towards an upgrade of Singleton's Alroy Oval should his party win government at the upcoming election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.