Starter gun fired for May 21 federal election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the date of the next federal election, with Australians set to head to the polls on Saturday, May 21, following a six week election campaign.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
