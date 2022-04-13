The Scone Thoroughbreds have won the Scanlon Shield pre-season tournament after defeating the Aberdeen Tigers 30-0 at Scone Park on Saturday, April 9.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
