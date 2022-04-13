The Singleton Argus
Rugby League: Singleton puts up good fight in Scanlon Shield, but won by Scone Thoroughbreds

By Mathew Perry
April 13 2022 - 12:00am
WIN: Scone Thoroughbreds players Luke Clydsdale, Jake Clydsdale and Adam Clydsdale with the Scanlon Shield. Picture: Scone Thoroughbreds

The Scone Thoroughbreds have won the Scanlon Shield pre-season tournament after defeating the Aberdeen Tigers 30-0 at Scone Park on Saturday, April 9.

