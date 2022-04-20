The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
Our History

Anzac Day services return to Singleton in full

MP
By Mathew Perry
April 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERVICE: The Anzac Day service at Burdekin Park in Singleton in 2021. Picture: Julia Moore

Anzac Day will return to its full capacity across NSW on Monday, April 25, with services set to take place without capacity restrictions for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.