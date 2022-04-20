Singleton's town centre will turn into festival central across nine nights in May as part of a new autumn festival that is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy through an influx of visitors spending in shops, cafes and businesses.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a journalist for the Port Stephens Examiner and a number of other a lower and upper Hunter community newspapers such as the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. Ellie-Marie covers all aspects of community journalism, from news, event coverage, sport, features and photography.
