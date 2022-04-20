The Singleton Argus
Town centre to heat up with Singleton Firelight Festival between May 14 and 22

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
April 20 2022 - 9:00pm
Singleton's town centre will turn into festival central across nine nights in May as part of a new autumn festival that is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the local economy through an influx of visitors spending in shops, cafes and businesses.

