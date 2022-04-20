Anzac Day services return to Singleton in full

Anzac Day will return to its full capacity across NSW on Monday, April 25, with services set to take place without capacity restrictions for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
