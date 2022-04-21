The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Big rally promised on Saturday in support of Caledonian Hotel after Singleton Council objects to Australian flag on pub roof

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
April 21 2022 - 6:00am
COUNCIL COMPLAINT: The Caledonian's latest run-in with authority is over this flag, which Singleton Council says is unauthorised, and breaches heritage requirements.

PEOPLE will come from as far away as Sydney for a rally in Singleton on Saturday in support of an Australian flag on the roof of the Caledonian Hotel, organisers say.

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

